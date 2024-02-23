Inglongcherop village celebrates 50 years of heritage and progress

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 22: Inglongcherop village, under Ward no 5 of Diphu town, celebrated its Golden Jubilee with a daylong programme at the village public playground. The celebration commenced with the hoisting of the flag by the president of the Inglongcherop Development Committee, Sing Kro, followed by homage to the departed.

A felicitation cum meeting of senior citizens of the village was held, presided over by the president of the Inglongcherop Development Committee, Kro. In the meeting, the village headman, Mohendro Teron, mentioned that the village was established on February 22, 1974, by youths from the village who came to Diphu for educational purposes.

“When the village was established in 1974, there were only youths for studies and no families. Now, there are 107 families,” stated the village headman Teron.

He further mentioned that over these 50 years, the village has produced qualified individuals. Notably, Padmashree Dhaneswar Engti hails from the village. There are doctors, lecturers working in different colleges, engineers, teachers in high school, ME and LP, businesspersons, and elected representatives. Four individuals, namely Rupsing Teron, Mondol Sing Bey, Dhaneswar Engti, and Sing Kro, are receiving literary pensions from the state government.

Fifty senior citizens of the village, aged 60 years and above, were felicitated with a memento.

In the public meeting, SGB Rajendro Terang appreciated the village headman, the Inglongcherop Development Committee, and the villagers for organising the celebration. He described it as a significant moment for the villagers to celebrate the past and look into the future. As a Karbi village, he urged the village headman and the villagers to uphold customary laws and practices. The SGB also encouraged the youth to actively participate in village activities and to learn from their seniors.

Village headmen of Chephongsajir, Ram Teron; Lorulangso, Modon Teron; and Chephongchingri, Angthip Teron, attended as guests. Umesh Chandra Teron serves as the secretary of the Inglongcherop Development Committee.