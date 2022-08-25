INIFD Felicitates Youtuber Kuhi In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: INIFD Guwahati felicitated famous YouTuber Papori Kalita at INIFD Guwahati for her achievement of gaining 100k subscribers in YouTube.

INIFD Guwahati, centre director, Chinki Agarwal said, “INIFD Guwahati always motivates and wants people of north-east India to come forward and make our region proud with their talent and skill which is noteworthy at a global platform.”

On the occasion Kuhi said, “I am really glad that INIFD invited me to their institute and felicitated me. INIFD is one of the best institutes in the north-east if one is looking for a career in fashion designing and interior designing.”

With a futuristic vision, and strategic national and international collaborations, INIFD has always transcended boundaries thus giving a new perspective to the design industry and career in fashion & design. With more than six lakh pass-outs and 25,000 students passing out every year, INIFD has emerged as the largest network of design institutes.

On September 9, 2022, INIFD designers, Anuradha Jain, Divya Bharti, Hasim Ali, Heena Mour, Lahar Agarwal, from Guwahati centre would be showcasing at New York Fashion Week for the upcoming 6th season.