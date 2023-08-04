Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0: Vaccination drive for children & pregnant women from Aug 7

HT Correspondent

Haflong, Aug 3: In a bid to further strengthen routine immunisation and cover unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children, as well as pregnant women, the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council conducted a meeting led by principal secretary, Thai-tsho Daulagupu, to discuss the implementation of Mission Indradhanush 5.0. The drive is set to begin on August 7 and will continue until August 12 for its first phase.

A media sensitisation meeting followed the discussion to propagate the message effectively. The Mission Indradhanush 5.0 will be conducted in three rounds, with Round-1 scheduled from August 7 to 12, 2023, Round-2 from September 11 to 16, 2023, and Round-3 from October 9 to 14, 2023.

During the media briefing, ACS Rebecca Changsan stated that this mission aims to focus on hard-to-reach and vaccine-hesitant areas. Mission Indradhanush was launched in December 2014 as a periodic immunisation intensification drive to strengthen routine immunisation. Over the past nine years, it has shown positive results in improving immunisation coverage.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has hindered progress, with some individuals who refused Covid-19 vaccination also refusing routine immunisation. Additionally, socio-economic status, education levels, rural settings, misconceptions about vaccines, and fear of adverse effects have contributed to immunisation gaps.

The objective of IMI 5.0 is to identify all children up to 5 years old and pregnant women with missed doses, register them in the U-WIN portal, and administer vaccinations during specially planned IMI sessions throughout the district.

Dr Merina Changsan, district immunisation officer, informed that health workers have conducted a house-to-house headcount survey, listing 107 pregnant women, 496 children aged 0 to 2 years, and 116 children aged 2 to 5 years who are due for vaccination in 132 vaccination centers in Dima Hasao. The district has also witnessed 90 refusal cases.

Rebecca Changsan, along with the attending doctors, appealed to all responsible citizens, parents, and relatives to come forward and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their vaccine doses during the special sessions planned for missed and drop-out children and pregnant women during IMI 5.0.

Parents and relatives of beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the nearest health centers or contact ASHAs/ANMs or any medical personnel in their respective areas to facilitate vaccination.