It Is Time To Deliver Promises To The People: CEM Ronghang

West Karbi Anglong BJP’s executive meet held

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, July 5: With victory fresh in the minds of BJP workers after clinching 26 out of 26 in the recently declared MAC election results, in a midst of huge gathering, BJP’s 5th WKADC executive meeting was held at Ghilani at its headquarter in West Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, while addressing the district executive meeting as chief guest, urged the BJP cadres to give best to the citizens of the districts.

“They have shown their faith in us and therefore all 26 candidates got elected and now it’s our duty to work 24×7,” he said.

“Huge changes in development will be seen in these 5 years,” he added.

The education sector will be given the most priority for the districts.

B.Ed, engineering college, emphasising science stream, agriculture college, university, etc., will be built in West Karbi Anglong soon, he assured.

Health sector too will be given importance by upgrading existing civil hospitals into multi-bedded hospitals, he continued.

Road connectivity such as Kheroni Hawaipur, Kheroni Jerikending, Hamren Tumpreng, Nilbagan Howraghat road, etc., will be constructed and along with it another RCC bridge across Kopili river will be built, he said.

On a recent eviction drive carried out at 5th mile of Lumding road by the administration, the CEM said that he supported the High Court’s move saying that the land is government property.

“Notification against land encroachers were served earlier also but were defied by them,” he further said.

On Tuesday, Tuliram accused the APHLC leaders of playing politics of hatred against eviction, and accused them of spreading rumours regarding the BJP RSS agenda in Karbi Anglong.

Their move will be thwarted at any cost, CEM finally said.

MP Horensing Bey thanked the people of the districts for their overwhelming support. He urged the people to forget the bitter feelings among themselves before the election.

In the meeting all 9 newly elected MACs of West Karbi Anglong were felicitated by the district leaders.

MLA Rupsing Teron also attended the event.

Earlier, president of BJP WKADC Radip Ronghang unfurled the party’s flag followed by paying rich floral tributes to Lt Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the party office.