Jagiroad Police Take 4 Persons Into Custody For Smuggling Fake Gold Items

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 20: Not less than four individuals were apprehended by Jagiroad Police in Assam’s Morigaon district on the grounds of smuggling fake gold items on Monday.

According to officials, an operation was conducted during which, police caught the four suspects and recovered several fake gold items from their possession. Officials further informed that those detained were recognized as Abu Taher, Faizul Islam, Rekibuddin Ali, and Jahidul Islam.

Along with the fake gold items, police also recovered six mobile phones from the four suspects. Furthermore, they were taken in for questioning as police suspect them to be a part of a larger fake gold smuggling nexus.

Earlier on March 10, at least three people were taken into custody on charges of smuggling gold in Assam’s Nagaon district and numerous gold items were confiscated from their possession.