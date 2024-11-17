20 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 17, 2024
type here...

Janajatiya Gaurov Diwas observed in Sivasagar district

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent 

SIVASAGAR, Nov 15:  In sync with the rest of the country, the 150th birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda, Sivasagar district administration on Saturday observed the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas to honour his inspirational legacy with district development commissioner, Samiran Bora. 

- Advertisement -

Sivasagar district administration celebrated the occasion at Sukafa Conference Hall, Sivasagar. Veteran tribal freedom fighter Khaniram Mili was invited as the Guest of Honour.

Related Posts:

The meeting was attended by officials of Sivasagar district administration, district officials of all 17 line departments, Gaon Panchayat members of tribal villages of the district.

As a part of the Dhrti Aaba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsha Abhijan, launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Oct 2, along with 17 numbers of line Ministries shall implement the mission in more than 63,000 tribal majority villages of India.  In Assam, a total of 3161 numbers of villages covering 32 number of districts shall be covered under this Abhiyan- Samiran Bora, district development commissioner, Sivasagar informed the meeting.

Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura Cong MLA accuses BJP of playing divisive politics

The Hills Times -
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December