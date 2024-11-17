Janajatiya Gaurov Diwas observed in Sivasagar district

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 15: In sync with the rest of the country, the 150th birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda, Sivasagar district administration on Saturday observed the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas to honour his inspirational legacy with district development commissioner, Samiran Bora.

Sivasagar district administration celebrated the occasion at Sukafa Conference Hall, Sivasagar. Veteran tribal freedom fighter Khaniram Mili was invited as the Guest of Honour.

The meeting was attended by officials of Sivasagar district administration, district officials of all 17 line departments, Gaon Panchayat members of tribal villages of the district.

As a part of the Dhrti Aaba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsha Abhijan, launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Oct 2, along with 17 numbers of line Ministries shall implement the mission in more than 63,000 tribal majority villages of India. In Assam, a total of 3161 numbers of villages covering 32 number of districts shall be covered under this Abhiyan- Samiran Bora, district development commissioner, Sivasagar informed the meeting.