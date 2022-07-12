Japanese Encephalitis creates panic among masses of Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 11: With the advent of the monsoon, some parts of the Sonitpur district, particularly the northern part along the Assam-Arunachal border areas along with Dhekiajuli, Balipara, North Jamuguri, Biswanath Chariali, Gohpur, Bihaguri, Behali, North Jamuguri, and Rangapara, etc., have been seen becoming more vulnerable to the outbreak of the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the last many years. It creates panic among common masses here as it has already taken the life of one person and infected 5 persons from different parts of the district in the last few days.

As per sources, a 45 years old woman reportedly known as Munni Devi from Chariduar area under Chariduar PS in Sonitpur district expired on July 9 at TMCH. “The patient suffered from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (JE +ve) comorbidities, CVA (Lacunar Infarcts) Systemic HTN Primary Hyperthyroidism.” Tezpur Medical College and Hospital sources added.

On the other hand, five other persons namely Abhijit Malodas (19) from Barchala, Jyotishman Boro (8) from No-2 Puthimari under Bihaguri PHC, Phunkha Narzari from Chariduar area under Balipara PHC, Rittika Guria (6) from Ranagapara Pambasti under Rangapara PHC and Nitin Chetry of Chariduar Tarabari have been infected by JE and admitted in different hospitals in Tezpur. “However, they are under treatment and out of danger.” The health department sources said.