Jhumoir dance art form of Assam not Jharkhand: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave towards the waiting Jhumur dancers and musicians ahead of their performance to attempt Guinness World Record at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Feb 24 ,2025 .Around 9000 Jhumur dancers and musicians performed together to set a new record for Guinness World .
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Jhumoir Binodini dance represents the rich culture and tradition of Assam’s tea tribe clans and this has not originated from Jharkhand. 

“The Jhumoir dance is an authentic dance form of the tea tribe community in Assam and it was in no way related to Jharkhand as some of the people have claimed. The Jhumoir dance stems its route in tea gardens in our state,” he said at the Sarusajai stadium here.

The CM emphasised that this traditional folk dance is deeply rooted in the culture of Assam’s tea garden communities, reflecting their daily lives, nature, and folklore. The dance is characterized by vibrant costumes, expressive gestures, and rhythmic movements, typically performed in groups accompanied by traditional instruments like the flute, cymbals, and dhol (drum). 

Sarma delivered a heartfelt address celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Assam’s tea garden communities. The event was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and approximately 60 foreign ambassadors, underscoring its significance on both national and international stages.

This celebration not only highlighted the artistic talents of Assam’s tea garden communities but also served as a precursor to the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ investment summit, scheduled for February 25 and 26, 2025. The summit seeks to attract infrastructure development and investment to the state, positioning Assam as a burgeoning hub for economic growth and cultural richness.

“The Jhumoir Binandini  event stands as a testament to Assam’s commitment to preserving and promoting its indigenous art forms, while fostering a spirit of unity and cultural pride among its diverse communities,” Sarma said.

10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata

