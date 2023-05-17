JK Paper with NEAID initiates Letter to My Supermom campaign



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: In commemoration of International Mother’s Day, NEAID, a leading not-for-profit organisation of north-east, in collaboration with JK Paper Limited, has launched a massive initiative titled – ‘Letter to My Supermom’ in more than 150 primary and secondary government schools in the districts of Nagaon, Morigaon, and Kamrup. The campaign aims to express gratitude to mothers for their unparalleled sacrifices and unconditional love through heartfelt letters written by students.

The week-long collaborative event kicked off on Monday with the theme – ‘Letter to My Supermom’ which aims to foster a sense of gratitude among students and promote the importance of recognising the tireless efforts of mothers with the participation of more than 500 students.

NEAID, in collaboration with JK Paper Limited, and with respective district Samagra Shiksha Assam office will ensure the smooth execution of the campaign by providing necessary resources and support to the participating schools, aiming to reach more than 13,000 students.

