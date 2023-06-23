27 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 23, 2023
type here...

Joint excise raid conducted in Margherita

Two arrested for illegal alcohol trade

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -


HT Correspondent
MARGHERITA, June 22: A joint excise search, patrolling, and raid operation was carried out by the Margherita and Digboi Excise Party on Monday night, supervised by Prasanta Dutta DSE, Margherita.
The raids took place at Lakla (Jagun) and Lama Tiniali, located in the jurisdiction of Lekhapani Police Station in the 124th constituency of Margherita, Tinsukia district.
During the operation, a total of two cases were detected, and approximately 61.85 BL of beer intended for sale in Arunachal Pradesh only was seized. As a result, two individuals were arrested under Section 53(1)(a) of the AE Act 2000, and subsequently produced before the SDJM court in Margherita. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tomorrow x Together, Jonas Brothers collaborate for ‘Do It Like That’

The Hills Times - 0
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow