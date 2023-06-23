Joint excise raid conducted in Margherita



HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 22: A joint excise search, patrolling, and raid operation was carried out by the Margherita and Digboi Excise Party on Monday night, supervised by Prasanta Dutta DSE, Margherita.

The raids took place at Lakla (Jagun) and Lama Tiniali, located in the jurisdiction of Lekhapani Police Station in the 124th constituency of Margherita, Tinsukia district.

During the operation, a total of two cases were detected, and approximately 61.85 BL of beer intended for sale in Arunachal Pradesh only was seized. As a result, two individuals were arrested under Section 53(1)(a) of the AE Act 2000, and subsequently produced before the SDJM court in Margherita. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

