Jorhat CPE Study Chapter of ICAI celebrates 75th anniversary

Updated:
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 30: The Jorhat CPE Study Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) donated 14 ceiling fans, a collection of books, maps, and saplings to Malowkhat Higher Secondary School, Sahpuria Gaon, Khutiapota, as part of its three-day celebrations marking 75 years since the establishment of ICAI. The National Chartered Accountants Day, celebrated annually on July 1, commemorates ICAI’s founding in 1949.

A representative from the Jorhat CPE Study Chapter stated that a delegation visited the school to deliver these donations and also planted saplings on the school campus. The delegation included Nitesh Lakhotia, convenor of Jorhat CPE Study Chapter; Gaurav Jain, deputy convenor; Sushil Kumar Kalani, CPE Committee chairman of Guwahati Branch EIRC; Sharad Bajaj, former chairman of Guwahati Branch ICAI; and other prominent members of the Jorhat CA fraternity.

Kushal Kumar Pachani, principal of Malowkhat Higher Secondary School, Sahpuria Gaon, Khutiapota, expressed gratitude to the Jorhat CPE Study Chapter of ICAI for their initiative. The initiative, conducted as part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities under the motto of ‘Give back to society’, is part of a series of events organised by the Jorhat CPE Study Chapter during their three-day celebration titled ‘Vibrant 75’.

