Jorhat Divas to be celebrated for first time with three-day event



HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 22: The administration of Jorhat district is all set to commemorate Jorhat Divas, marking a significant milestone in the district’s history, with a three-day program scheduled from June 29 to July 1, 2023. A meeting chaired by Jorhat deputy commissioner, Pulak Mahanta, brought together esteemed individuals including Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami and Titabar MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner urged all departments to diligently fulfill their respective responsibilities and actively involve the outlying villages in the celebratory events. A series of programs were formulated, including various competitions to be organised by schools and colleges, felicitation of senior citizens, farmers, and distinguished individuals, honouring the contributions of army personnel, and recognising students who achieved commendable results in HSLC, Higher Secondary, and other examinations.

To enhance the aesthetics of Jorhat and its rural areas, plans were proposed for a cleanliness drive and beautification initiatives. Additionally, a free medical camp for senior citizens was suggested to be held during the celebration period.

As part of the festivities, the deputy commissioner encouraged the public to light earthen lamps on the evening of July 1, symbolising their participation and enthusiasm in the celebrations. This inaugural celebration of Jorhat Divas promises to be a remarkable event, uniting the community in showcasing the district’s heritage and achievements.

10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow