Jorhat DLSA camp, photo exhibition mark National Legal Services Day

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 10: An ‘On-the spot Legal Aid Services Camp’ and a photo exhibition depicting the judicial working system and various activities of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Jorhat was organised by DLSA Jorhat, at the Jorhat Court campus on Wednesday to commemorate the National Legal Services Day.

DLSA, Jorhat, secretary-cum-judicial officer Devojyoti Bhuyan informed that the Jorhat district and sessions judge, who is also the chairman of DLSA, Jorhat, Mridul Kumar Kalita inaugurated the legal aid services camp-cum- exhibition in the presence of judicial officers, advocates of Jorhat Bar Association, students of Jorhat Law College and other stakeholders.

In his address, Kalita stressed on maximum outreach of the free legal aid services to the needy people. Jorhat Bar president Hemen Borah also spoke on the occasion, Bhuyan stated.

The DLSA secretary-cum-judicial officer informed that in the camp legal services were provided to the eligible beneficiaries by a panel of Legal Aid Counsels, Childline, One Stop Centre, Women Empowerment Cell, Social Welfare Department and different NGOs of Jorhat.

Bhuyan further stated that as part of ‘Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign’ of National Legal Services Authority, a mega legal awareness camp on legal services and other Government welfare schemes was organised by DLSA, Jorhat at Gohain Tekela Primary School on the outskirts here on November 6.

Officials from offices of the deputy commissioner, Labour, Agriculture and Social welfare departments addressed the gathering at the camp and informed them about various schemes under the departments. Bhuyan said that he presided over the programme.