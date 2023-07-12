29 C
Journalist attacked at Prag News office in Jorhat

Demow Press Club and MDJA condemn attack & demand punishment for miscreants

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 11: Utpal Borah, Upper Assam’s bureau chief of Prag News, was attacked by miscreants at the Prag News Office in Jorhat on Monday. The incident has been condemned by the Demow Press Club, which has demanded that the miscreants be punished appropriately. They have also demanded that the administration provide safeguards for journalists.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds: The Morigaon District Journalists Association (MDJA) has also strongly condemned the physical assault and vandalism of Prag News’ South Assam bureau chief Utpal Barak’s office in Jorhat. In a statement sent to the media on behalf of the association, its president Birinchi Kumar Sharma and secretary Jitumoni Nath said it was unfortunate that the gang involved in anti-social activities attacked the journalist and his office. They have also demanded that the government take into consideration the safety of journalists and ensure their safety.

