Joutha Sangrami Mancha opposes transfer of Charaideo Maidams

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 25: The proposal to transfer the UNESCO Heritage Site candidate Charaideo Maidams from Nazira Revenue Circle of Sivasagar district to Charaideo district has sparked opposition from various organisations, particularly the Joutha Sangrami Mancha.

The Joutha Sangrami Mancha, consisting of multiple student and public organisations, including Sangrami Sena, Asom, ATASU, Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Parishad, Asom Sena, Asomiya Yuva Mancha, Ujoni Asom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, TAYPA, NASS, Ahom Sena and others, held a meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition to the proposal. They issued a strong warning, stating that they would take drastic measures against political representatives if they attempted to separate Charaideo Maidam from Nazira sub-division of Sivasagar district.

The leaders of the Joutha Mancha expressed their dissatisfaction with the idea of altering the current boundaries for political reasons. They specifically mentioned Topon Kumar Gogoi, MP Jorhat, Cabinet minister Jogen Mohan, and Nazira MLA Debabrat Saikia, cautioning them against influencing such decisions.

Yadav Gogoi, president of Asomiya Yuva Mancha, emphasised the government’s commendable efforts to promote Charaideo Maidams as a global tourist destination and secure UNESCO Heritage Site status. However, he condemned the alleged conspiracy of certain political leaders to transfer the sacred site to Charaideo district.

The meeting, attended by representatives from various organisations, highlighted the collective opposition to the proposed relocation of Charaideo Maidams.