Monday, June 19, 2023
JP Nadda visits prominent personalities in Jorhat, presents report cards on govt activities

JORHAT, June 18: JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), paid a visit to the residences of four prominent individuals in Jorhat on Sunday. During his interactions, Nadda presented them with report cards highlighting the activities carried out by the Narendra Modi-led government over the course of nine years.

The residences visited by Nadda included those of Raktim Saikia, a well-known businessman and sports organiser; Shanta Sharma, a noted conservationist and aviphile; OP Gattani, a leading businessman and numismatist; and Dr Pankaj Baruah, a renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician.

According to a BJP source, Nadda’s visit to the homes of these distinguished citizens, accompanied by Assam unit president Bhabesh Kalita, party national spokesman Dr Sambit Patra, and Jorhat district unit office-bearers, was part of the ruling party’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign for 2024. This campaign is being carried out under the ongoing ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’ launched on May 30 throughout the country.

As part of this campaign, the BJP aims to reach out to five lakh prominent individuals across the country through the visits of 250 top party leaders to their residences. Following his visits in Jorhat, Nadda proceeded to address a rally at Durlav Chandra Gogoi HS School in Jakaisuk, Sivasagar.

