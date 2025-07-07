Jyotiprasad Agarwala’s ‘Rupalim’ staged in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 6: Rupalim, a celebrated play written by Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, was staged by the cultural group Sanchipat at the District Library auditorium in Morigaon on Saturday evening.

The performance captivated the audience with its emotive storytelling and compelling stagecraft.

The cast included Rishikesh Kaushik (Rukmi Raja), Jitatmon Bharadwaj (Moni Mugdha), Bhargab Pol Mahanta (Mayab), Lakhyajyoti Saikia (Reng Thiang), Jugpritam Saikia (Junafa), Luna Bora (Itibhen), and Ristrina Priya Sarma (Rupalim).

Their performances drew enthusiastic appreciation from the audience.

The play was formally inaugurated by District Cultural Officer Angshuman Dutta, along with senior journalist Dalim Phukan and Debeswar Goswami.

Guests Atanu Sarma and Birinchi Sarma were felicitated by Sanchipat secretary Gyan Muhan Deka.

Acknowledgment was given to the backstage contributors whose efforts brought the production to life: Jutisha Mahanta (Assistant Director), Sankar Mahanta (Music), Gungun Kalita (Choreography), Raju Das (Scene Decoration), Nitul Barkataki (Lighting), Moni Mahanta (Sound), and Dipankar Nath (Photography).

Directed by Ajoy Deka, the seven-act ethnic tragedy explores themes of love, jealousy, sacrifice, and societal constraints within the fictional Rukmi tribe.