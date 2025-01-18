KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang felicitated for land patta distribution

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Jan 17: Villagers of Rongbarim, established in 2018, felicitated the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for the distribution of land patta among them.

It may be mentioned that Rongbarim village is situated near Assam-Nagaland border. On the wee hours of November 19 miscreants along with an earth mover demolished several houses and did not stop till they were opposed by the villagers during morning hours.

Thereafter, villagers informed the KAAC and the CEM. On November 26, a BJP public meeting was held at Japrajan Cultural Complex in which land pattas were given to the villagers of Rongbarim along with others.

The villagers visited the CEM Bungalow in Diphu on the evening of January 16 and feted the CEM, Tuliram Ronghang with a Karbi turban, tunic, momento and a bouquet for his prompt action in making them legitimate land owners.