16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 18, 2025
type here...

KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang felicitated for land patta distribution

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Jan 17: Villagers of Rongbarim, established in 2018, felicitated the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for the distribution of land patta among them.

- Advertisement -

It may be mentioned that Rongbarim village is situated near Assam-Nagaland border. On the wee hours of November 19 miscreants along with an earth mover demolished several houses and did not stop till they were opposed by the villagers during morning hours. 

Related Posts:

Thereafter, villagers informed the KAAC and the CEM. On November 26, a BJP public meeting was held at Japrajan Cultural Complex in which land pattas were given to the villagers of Rongbarim along with others.

The villagers visited the CEM Bungalow in Diphu on the evening of January 16 and feted the CEM, Tuliram Ronghang with a Karbi turban, tunic, momento and a bouquet for his prompt action in making them legitimate land owners.

10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NTPC celebrates 20th foundation day HT Correspondent

The Hills Times -
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India