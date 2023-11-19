KAAC Chief Tuliram Rohang Inaugurates Women’s Hostel In Lumding    

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 18: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang inaugurated Karbi Anglong Women’s Hostel adjacent to the office of Water Resources near Lumding road here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the Karbi Anglong Women’s Hostel, the CEM said the women’s hostel was constructed by KAAC with its resources. The building has been handed over to the women and they will look after it.

“The Hostel will be of great help for women who come to Diphu for different purposes,” he added.

Former member of Autonomous Council (MAC) and one of the women that took initiative for the Women’s Hostel, Seema Ronghangpi said Diphu being the headquarter of two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong and women come here for various purposes.

“It is not very safe for women to stay at a random place. The land is donated by Rasinja Cooperative Society,” she said.

She also said women are unable to build the hostel on their own and approached CEM and the CEM readily agreed and through KAAC, Karbi Anglong Women’s Hostel building was constructed.

“A minimum fee will be charged. There will be food and lodging facilities. A trust will be constituted to run the hostel. The building is constructed with Rs 1 crore. There are five rooms with a capacity of 13 persons,” she added.