33 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 8, 2024
type here...

Tuliram Ronghang chairs meeting with ‘Rong Asar Amei’ to empower villages in Karbi Anglong

The meeting highlighted land allotment, utilization of V-Form by the public, establishment of VCDC/TVC, empowerment of 'Rong Asar Amei', and ensuring the effective operation of Sarkari Gaonbura.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 8: The Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang led a meeting with the ‘Rong Asar Amei’ association of village heads.

The meeting highlighted land allotment, utilization of V-Form by the public, establishment of VCDC/TVC, empowerment of ‘Rong Asar Amei’, and ensuring the effective operation of Sarkari Gaonbura.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Ronghang stated ” a meeting with “Rong Asar Amei” an Association of Village heads with reference to Land allotment, use of V-Form by public Constitution of VCDC / TVC, strengthening of Rong Asar Amei, and the Proper functioning of Sarkari Gaonbura, etc.”

- Advertisement -

The conversation also highlighted the allocation of land and construction cost for Rong Asar Amei, V-Form Drive in all villages across Karbi Anglong, as well as the establishment of VDC at Langkung Habe Memorial Town Hall in Diphu.

“We also discussed regarding allotment of land and building estimate for Rong Asar Amei, V-Form Drive at all villages under Karbi Anglong, and formation of VDC, at Langkung Habe Memorial Town Hall, Diphu to day”, he further added.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM reviews key issues of Education Department

The Hills Times -