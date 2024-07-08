Tuliram Ronghang chairs meeting with ‘Rong Asar Amei’ to empower villages in Karbi Anglong

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 8: The Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang led a meeting with the ‘Rong Asar Amei’ association of village heads.

The meeting highlighted land allotment, utilization of V-Form by the public, establishment of VCDC/TVC, empowerment of ‘Rong Asar Amei’, and ensuring the effective operation of Sarkari Gaonbura.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Ronghang stated ” a meeting with “Rong Asar Amei” an Association of Village heads with reference to Land allotment, use of V-Form by public Constitution of VCDC / TVC, strengthening of Rong Asar Amei, and the Proper functioning of Sarkari Gaonbura, etc.”

The conversation also highlighted the allocation of land and construction cost for Rong Asar Amei, V-Form Drive in all villages across Karbi Anglong, as well as the establishment of VDC at Langkung Habe Memorial Town Hall in Diphu.

