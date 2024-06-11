Kamakhya Temple to Host Ambubachi Mela from June 22-26

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 11: The four-day-long yearly Ambubachi Mela celebrated at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati will be held from June 22 to June 26.

- Advertisement -

Kamakhya Temple’s main door will be closed at 8:45 am on June 22 and will reopen on the morning of June 26 for the devotees.

“This year’s Ambubachi Mela’s Pravritti will be performed at 8:45 am on June 22 and after Pravritti, the main door of the temple will be closed for three days and three nights. The Ambubachi Mela’s Nivritti will be performed on June 26 and the main door of the temple will be opened on June 26 morning,” Kabindra Prasad Sarma, Doloi (head priest) at Kamakhya Temple, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further mentioned that in the previous year, around 2.5 million devotees visited the temple during the Ambubachi Mela.

In the meantime, the Assam government and Kamakhya Temple Management Committee have made all the arrangements for the Ambubachi Mela 2024.

- Advertisement -

The temple management has also formed a special committee to supervise the fair.

The Ambubachi Mela marks the annual menstruation course of the goddess Kamakhya, who is considered an incarnation of Goddess Shakti. The festival typically takes place in the month of June, during the monsoon season.

The festival celebrates the goddess Kamakhya’s fertility, and during this period, the temple remains closed for three days to allow the goddess to rest. On the fourth day, the temple reopens with grand celebrations and rituals.

Thousands of devotees, including ascetics, sadhus, and pilgrims from various parts of India and abroad, visit the temple to seek blessings.