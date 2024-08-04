Karbi Anglong DC visits Diphu medical College

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 3: District commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi along with SP of Karbi Anglong Sanjib Kumar Saikia on Saturday visited Diphu Medical College & Hospital. They met with the victim family members of yesterday’s food poisoning incident that happened in Rongchingri village 5 km Diphu- Lumding Road.

On Friday in one family a minor Waisong Bey (13) died due to eating jaggery and puff rice (muri) that his father Babusing Bey had bought from Diphu market. His two brothers Devinson Bey (14) and Sonsing Bey (15) have also fallen ill after eating the jaggery and muri. The whole family has eaten the item the following night i.e. August 1. Devinson Bey and Sonsing Bey are being treated at DMC&H.

Phangchopi met the victim’s family members and handed a one time financial assistance of Rs 25,000.

She said a total of five members from the same family were affected in the food poisoning of which one of them lost his life. The remaining are out of danger as reported by DMC&H authority.