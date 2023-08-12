Karbi Anglong District Administration Issued A Notification  Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

DIPHU: The Karbi Anglong district administration on Friday issued a notification informing the general public that the applications for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) for the year 2024 has begun on the National Awards portal.

The awards are given to the fields of bravery, sports, social service, science and technology, environment, arts and culture and innovation, which deserve recognition at the national level.

- Advertisement -

Any child, who is an Indian citizen and residing in India, and not exceeding 18 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application/nomination, may also apply for the award. The last date of receipt of online application forms is August 31, 2023.