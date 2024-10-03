26 C
Karbi Anglong holds meeting to strengthen support for transgender community

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: In a significant move towards inclusivity, a productive meeting of the National Council for Engagement with the District Administration of Karbi Anglong was held, focusing on the welfare and empowerment of the transgender community, the state’s Social Justice Department announced on Thursday.

The meeting, as highlighted in a post by the department on the micro-blogging site X, centered around strengthening support systems and ensuring that transgender individuals in the district receive the attention and services necessary for their inclusion in all aspects of society.

The official handle of the department wrote, “A productive meeting of the National Council for Engagement with the District Administration of Karbi Anglong was held, focusing on the welfare and empowerment of the transgender community.”

During the meeting, the officials emphasized to address key issues like access to healthcare, employment, education, and legal rights for the transgender population, thus ensuring their full integration into the social fabric of the region.

“This initiative aims to strengthen support systems and ensure inclusivity for transgender persons in the district. Together, we are committed to fostering dignity and equality for all”, the Social Justice Department added.

