Karbi Anglong police recovers heroin

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Aug 5: The police in Karbi Anglong recovered heroin from a resident of Lahorijan under Khatkhati Police Station.

The police raided the house of Riya alias Asmina Khatun at Lahorijan Rail Gate yesterday evening at around 7:30 pm.

During the raid 16 plastic tobacco containers filled with heroin were recovered. The contraband is worth Rs 1.50/- lakh in the market. Among other items recovered are Rs 18000/- in cash, 3 mobile handset, Adhaar Card, 2 ATM cards and a voter ID.

Riya, wife of Md. Bashir Ali has been arrested and is being interrogated by the police.

