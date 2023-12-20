Karbi Anglong: Two held with morphine weighing over 1 kg in Lahorijan

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: Karbi Anglong Police on Tuesday night recovered morphine weighing 1.910 kg at Lahorijan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.

As per the police, morphine was recovered after a bus was intercepted at Lahorijan.

“In a late night operation, @karbianglongpol

intercepted a bus at Lahorijan and after a thorough search 2 packets of morphine weighing 1.910 kg was recovered,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The police further said that they apprehended two people in connection with the matter.

The Assam CM appreciated the police over their achievement.

“Two people, from a neighbouring State, were apprehended in this incident. Well done @assampolice,” the CM said.