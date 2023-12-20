24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

Karbi Anglong: Two held with morphine weighing over 1 kg in Lahorijan

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: Karbi Anglong Police on Tuesday night recovered morphine weighing 1.910 kg at Lahorijan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.

As per the police, morphine was recovered after a bus was intercepted at Lahorijan.

- Advertisement -

“In a late night operation, @karbianglongpol

intercepted a bus at Lahorijan and after a thorough search 2 packets of morphine weighing 1.910 kg was recovered,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The police further said that they apprehended two people in connection with the matter.

The Assam CM appreciated the police over their achievement.

- Advertisement -

“Two people, from a neighbouring State, were apprehended in this incident. Well done @assampolice,” the CM said.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

20 December, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0