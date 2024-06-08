Police in Karbi Anglong seize 845gms of heroin in Lahorijan

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 8: The Police in Karbi Anglong on Saturday seized heroin weighing 845gms concealed in hidden chambers of a vehicle, said Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The vehicle was intercepted at Lahorijan from where the said amount was seized and two people were taken into custody.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister also appreciated the police team for the achievement.

“Carrying out an anti-narcotics drive in Lahorijan, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle and seized 845gms of heroin hidden in its secret chambers. Two people have been arrested and based on interrogation, it was ascertained that the substance was being transported from a neighbouring State,” Sarma wrote.

Sarma further acknowledged and appreciated the efforts put by Karbi Anglong Police on the success of grabbing the drugs by uttering, “good job Assam Police”.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the state police in Karbi Anglong seized 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 8 crores near Dillai Point.

As per the officials, the vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point and two people were arrested in this connection.