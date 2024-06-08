32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 8, 2024
type here...

Police in Karbi Anglong seize 845gms of heroin in Lahorijan

The vehicle was intercepted at Lahorijan from where the said amount was seized and two people were taken into custody.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 8: The Police in Karbi Anglong on Saturday seized heroin weighing 845gms concealed in hidden chambers of a vehicle, said Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The vehicle was intercepted at Lahorijan from where the said amount was seized and two people were taken into custody.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister also appreciated the police team for the achievement.

“Carrying out an anti-narcotics drive in Lahorijan, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle and seized 845gms of heroin hidden in its secret chambers. Two people have been arrested and based on interrogation, it was ascertained that the substance was being transported from a neighbouring State,” Sarma wrote.

- Advertisement -

Sarma further acknowledged and appreciated the efforts put by Karbi Anglong Police on the success of grabbing the drugs by uttering, “good job Assam Police”.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the state police in Karbi Anglong seized 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 8 crores near Dillai Point.

As per the officials, the vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point and two people were arrested in this connection.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam govt and Prasar Bharati collaborate to broadcast Lachit Barphukan Docuseries

The Hills Times -