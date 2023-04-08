Karbi Honghari Amei To Organise Seminar At Dongkamukam

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, April 7: The Karbi Honghari Amei (KHA) on Thursday stated that it will be organising its first seminar at Dongkamukam Waisong stadium from April 13 to 15.

Assistant treasurer, KHA central committee, Ajit Ronghang informed that besides Karbis of Assam, the Karbis of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to attend the meet. The KHA was formed in 2005 for protection of indigenous religious practices of the Karbis.

The KHA also informed that the seminar is organised in order to take forward the culture, tradition and customs of the Karbis without interfering with other religions. On the concluding day the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Dr Tuliram Ronghang is expected to attend the meeting as chief guest, Ronghang said.

The leaders of KHA also requested the Karbis practicing the indigenous religion to participate in the seminar for promoting their own indigenous religion.