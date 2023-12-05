KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang  Stresses On Need To Preserve Karbi Traditional Beliefs

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 4: Karbi traditional believers gathered on Monday gathered at Arboretum-cum-Craft Centre on the initiative of the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang. The motive is to have a common platform and prevent the influence of other religions from creeping in.

The CEM, Ronghang, who is a Karbi traditional believer, said, “We Karbis have our age old belief that is call Aron Barim or Honghari. We are neither ISKCON, Lokhimon, Hindu nor Christian. Our belief and faith is distinct. We offer sacrifice to Hemphu, the almighty and other deities. We are not going to defame or point finger at other religions. We are organising this gathering to discuss having a common platform to strengthen and retain our age old belief.”

He further said, “Different religions organise their religious gathering. We will also organise a massive gathering of more than 2 lakhs Karbi Aron Barim believers in January next year ahead of the Karbi Youth Festival. To organise the gathering a committee has been formed. A gathering of two lakhs people will invoke ‘Horbong Arnam Kepu’, which will be a Guinness Book of World Record.”

Horbong arnam kipu is the invocation to almighty with a rice beer filled gourd shell in hand.

He said that 2000 bighas of land will be allotted for ‘Karbi Aron Barim. There will be a complex in which there will be offices and meeting halls for organisations of ‘Karbi Aron Barim.’

“We will ask the state government for Rs. 100 crores for Karbi Aron Barim,” Ronghang said.

In the meeting MLA, Darsing Ronghang was appointed the chairman for Karbi Aron Barim Rat Ameipi, executive member (EM), KAAC, Surjya Rongphar was made the secretary and EM, KAAC, Amarsing Tisso was made the finance secretary. While the CEM is the chief patron, MLAs Rupsing Teron, Bidyasing Engleng and Dharamsing Teron are patrons. The next meeting will be held on December 12 at Sarsing Teron Memorial Town Hall.

Representatives of Hemphu Mukrang Adarbar (HMA), Rasinja Asong (RA), Kurusar Chingrum Amei (KCA), Karbi Indigenous Youth Council (KIYC), Karbi Honghari Amei (KHA), Karbi Honghari So Arlo Amei (KHSA), Karbi Honghari Youth Association (KHYA), Karbi Aron Barim Karkli Amei (KAKA), Longri Krehini Sar Habe Amei (LKSHA), Waisong Ser Hongthom (WSH), Karbi Anglong Rong Asar Amei (KARAA), Arlongchehu, Longchap Sarpo, Karbi Honghari Students Union (KHSU), Hema Asar and Wophong Asar (WA) also attended the meeting.