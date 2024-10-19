Kaziranga Gears Up: Elephant Safaris Set to Thrill Tourists from November 1

HT Digital

Saturday, October 19: Kaziranga National Park is all set to welcome tourists for its much-anticipated elephant safari season, which begins on November 1, 2024. This year, 35 elephants have been readied to provide an unforgettable wildlife experience for visitors, as the park authority focuses on enhancing the quality of safaris. With preparations in full swing, Kaziranga is poised to offer an exciting array of activities that will draw wildlife enthusiasts from across the globe.

In preparation for the safari season, the park authorities have taken several measures to ensure a smooth and secure experience. Mahouts, the elephant riders and caretakers, have been outfitted with new uniforms and issued identity cards to enhance security protocols. In addition, special training sessions have been conducted for the mahouts to improve safety standards and elevate the overall safari experience for tourists. These efforts reflect Kaziranga’s commitment to maintaining the highest level of professionalism while offering unique wildlife encounters.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve officially opened its gates to visitors on October 2, 2024, following a successful inaugural ceremony at the Western Range in Bagori. The event was graced by prominent figures, including Members of Parliament and state ministers, and featured a traditional puja to bless the park and mark the beginning of the tourist season. During the opening ceremony, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. also presented an Animal Rescue Vehicle to the park authorities, further boosting the park’s wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

The elephant safari season is expected to be a major highlight of Kaziranga’s tourism calendar, offering visitors the chance to observe the park’s diverse wildlife, including the famous one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, elephants, and various bird species. Alongside the safari, the park will also introduce additional activities like hiking, trekking, and bird-watching trails, which will provide closer and more intimate encounters with the park’s natural beauty. These new initiatives aim to attract even more tourists while promoting sustainable tourism and conservation.

Kaziranga National Park remains closed to tourists from May 1 to October 31 each year due to the monsoon season and the threat of flooding from the Brahmaputra River. The best time to visit Kaziranga is between November and April when the weather is more favorable, and wildlife is easier to spot. During the summer months, from April to May, animals tend to gather near water bodies, making sightings more frequent. The winter season, from November to February, is particularly ideal for wildlife viewing as the park’s grasslands have been cleared, offering unobstructed views of animals, including the endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

Monsoon rains from June to September make the region hot and wet, with Kaziranga receiving approximately 2,220 mm of rainfall annually. The heavy rains raise the risk of flooding, forcing the park to close for the safety of both visitors and wildlife. In contrast, the winter months provide mild and dry conditions, making it the perfect time for wildlife enthusiasts to visit. With its diverse range of flora and fauna, Kaziranga offers a truly immersive experience for anyone looking to explore India’s rich natural heritage.

As Kaziranga opens its doors once again, tourists can look forward to an enhanced safari experience, thanks to the park’s efforts to maintain safety and security while showcasing the region’s unique wildlife. The introduction of new activities, coupled with the park’s commitment to conservation, promises an exciting and memorable visit for all who venture into this UNESCO World Heritage Site.