Kaziranga National Park to close for tourists on May 31

Kaziranga, May 17: The Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division has announced the closure of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for tourists starting May 31, 2024, marking the end of the 2023-24 tourist season.

Previously, it was declared that both Elephant and Jeep Safaris would be closed earlier in the season due to adverse weather and hazardous road conditions within the park. The Elephant Safari ceased operations from May 1, and the Jeep Safari was scheduled to close from May 16, prioritizing visitor safety.

However, a recent notification extended the Jeep Safari operations until May 31, 2024, allowing tourists additional time to enjoy the park’s natural beauty and wildlife. Despite this extension, the Elephant Safari remains closed for the rest of the season.