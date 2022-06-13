Kaziranga University students stage protest against authorities

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 12: Students of Kaziranga University at Karai Khowa on Saturday staged a protest outside the entrance gate of the university beside the National Highway 715.

Students were protesting against the university authorities for reportedly imposing steep fines on account of low attendance which reportedly had to be deposited prior to sitting for the semester exams scheduled from June 16.

They sat on the ground and shouted slogans like ‘We want justice’, etc.

A university official, however, said that varsity was following rules laid down per UGC on attendance and the university was lenient during the Covid-19 pandemic period, but in the last semester rules were observed regarding the attendance.