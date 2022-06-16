Kharsing Engti Resigns From Congress

HT Bureau

HOWRAGHAT, June 15: In the aftermath of the Congress rout in the recently concluded Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) election in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, former HAD minister and Congress strongman in the hill districts of Assam, Kharsing Engti resigned from the Congress party. The Congress drew a blank in the MAC election to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

He was a cabinet minister in the late Tarun Gogoi led Cabinet, and resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

Resigning from the vice presidentship of the APCC, Engti said in his resignation letter, “I have put all my efforts and did my level best for the welfare of our party while discharging my duties and responsibilities but unfortunately our party has lost the election in the districts including the recent MAC election of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, so, I being a dedicated and committed worker of our party, take the moral responsibility with due obligation.”

He further said, “I tender my resignation from the portfolio of the vice president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee along with the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with the firm belief that my decision shall pave the way for more capable individuals to give dynamism to our Congress party in the days ahead.”

The resignation of the Congress leader is another jolt to the Congress in the hills after the sudden resignation of the president of West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKADCC), Sarthe Kramsa just before the MAC election.