KNCA to celebrate 39th foundation day on August 1

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 15: The Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), a prominent women’s organisation working for the rights and dignity of women in Karbi Anglong, will mark its 39th foundation day on August 1 at its central committee office in Diphu.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was made by KNCA general secretary Kajek Tokbipi during a press briefing held at the organisation’s office on Tuesday.

According to the KNCA, members from its various branches and regional committees will participate in the anniversary celebrations.

The event will also feature discussions led by invited experts on women’s participation in the autonomous state movement and broader issues relating to dignity, empowerment, and protection of women’s rights.

Topics such as physical harassment, deprivation, and rising concerns about young girls being drawn into immoral activities are expected to be deliberated upon.

- Advertisement -

Tokbipi emphasised the need for women to take an active role in shaping society, adding that women must be self-reliant and confident in leading developmental efforts.

She said the KNCA would continue its work to promote traditional Karbi customs, including the production and use of traditional garments like the pini (sarong) and pehkok (shoulder cloth).

Meanwhile, KNCA president Maikon Rongpharpi addressed recent allegations regarding the July 11 meeting between the Forum for Hills Autonomous State Movement (FHASM) delegation and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Dismissing the claims that the FHASM delegation had “hijacked” the 2021 Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed by six disbanded armed organisations, Rongpharpi clarified that the MoS was not discussed during the meeting.

- Advertisement -

She said the FHASM delegation, which included her and KNCA vice president Durswori Rongpipi, focused solely on the core issue of implementing the demand for an autonomous state under Article 244(A) of the Constitution and the need to facilitate a tripartite dialogue with the Central government.

Rongpharpi stated that any suggestion of undermining the MoS was unfounded, and it was, in fact, the former members of the six armed groups who were actively engaging with the Chief Minister to address their own concerns.