Kokrajhar sees alarming spike in malaria cases

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 21: Kokrajhar district has witnessed a sharp rise in malaria cases this year, with 1,991 cases reported till November 20, 2024, compared to 256 cases in 2023.

Two deaths have been reported in the last week, including that of a four-year-old girl.

A 27-year-old man, Jwngsar Wary of Aitugaon village under Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station, succumbed to malaria this morning. He had been admitted to MRM Hospital on November 19 but could not be saved. Earlier, on November 17, a four-year-old girl, Shivani Monger from Saralpara, reportedly passed away at Sarfang Hospital in Bhutan, where she had been taken for treatment.