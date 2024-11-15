20 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 15, 2024
type here...

Kokrajhar to host BTR-level National Press Day celebration

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 14: The Information and Public Relations Department of the Bodoland Territorial Region, in association with the Bodoland Journalists’ Association, will host a grand celebration for National Press Day 2024 on November 16, 2024, at the Auditorium of Kokrajhar Planetarium.

- Advertisement -

In this connection, 10 media personnel from BTR will be felicitated across various categories for their significant contributions to journalism and media in the Bodoland Territorial Region. This includes four veteran journalist pensioners: Imran Hussain (Udalguri), Khagen Baishya and Ananda Ramchiary (Tamulpur), and Swapan Kumar Esh (Kokrajhar). Additionally, five senior journalists, namely Dhruba Sharma (Amar Asom, Baksa), Durlav Talukdar (Dainik Janambhumi, Chirang), Hari Shankar Thakur (Dainik Purvadaya, Kokrajhar), Bapu Ram Boro (Dainik Janambhumi, Tamulpur), and Gunajit Das (DY 365, Udalguri), will be felicitated. A special acknowledgment will also be given to Sibatosh Bhadury, the senior-most newspaper hawker of Kokrajhar, for his dedicated service.

Related Posts:

The open session will be graced by chief guest Professor BL Ahuja, vice chancellor of Bodoland University. Consulting editor of Pratidin Time, Mrinal Talukdar, will deliver the keynote address on the theme ‘Changing Nature of Press’.

Dr Zakir Hussain, chairman of NEF Group of Institutions and editor of Dainik Gana Adhikar, and Rakesh Sharma, editor of Vikshit Bharat Samachar, will attend the open session as guests of honour, while Baburam Basumatary, editor of Bodosa, and Danswarang Daimary, editor of Hayenni Radab, will attend as special guests. The open session will also be attended by the president of Bodoland Journalists Association, Abu Bakkar Siddique, and Racktim Buragohain, joint secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, BTC, who will conduct the session.

The day-long event will commence at 9:30 am with flag hoisting, swahid tarpan, and a plantation drive under the Green Bodoland Mission. A special 30-minute planetarium show titled ‘Biography of the Universe’ will be screened at 2:45 pm for media attendees.

- Advertisement -

Media personnel from all five districts of the BTR—Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Baksa, Udalguri, and Chirang—will participate in the celebration.

Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AJYCP launches hunger strike in Margherita

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter