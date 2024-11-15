Kokrajhar to host BTR-level National Press Day celebration

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 14: The Information and Public Relations Department of the Bodoland Territorial Region, in association with the Bodoland Journalists’ Association, will host a grand celebration for National Press Day 2024 on November 16, 2024, at the Auditorium of Kokrajhar Planetarium.

In this connection, 10 media personnel from BTR will be felicitated across various categories for their significant contributions to journalism and media in the Bodoland Territorial Region. This includes four veteran journalist pensioners: Imran Hussain (Udalguri), Khagen Baishya and Ananda Ramchiary (Tamulpur), and Swapan Kumar Esh (Kokrajhar). Additionally, five senior journalists, namely Dhruba Sharma (Amar Asom, Baksa), Durlav Talukdar (Dainik Janambhumi, Chirang), Hari Shankar Thakur (Dainik Purvadaya, Kokrajhar), Bapu Ram Boro (Dainik Janambhumi, Tamulpur), and Gunajit Das (DY 365, Udalguri), will be felicitated. A special acknowledgment will also be given to Sibatosh Bhadury, the senior-most newspaper hawker of Kokrajhar, for his dedicated service.

The open session will be graced by chief guest Professor BL Ahuja, vice chancellor of Bodoland University. Consulting editor of Pratidin Time, Mrinal Talukdar, will deliver the keynote address on the theme ‘Changing Nature of Press’.

Dr Zakir Hussain, chairman of NEF Group of Institutions and editor of Dainik Gana Adhikar, and Rakesh Sharma, editor of Vikshit Bharat Samachar, will attend the open session as guests of honour, while Baburam Basumatary, editor of Bodosa, and Danswarang Daimary, editor of Hayenni Radab, will attend as special guests. The open session will also be attended by the president of Bodoland Journalists Association, Abu Bakkar Siddique, and Racktim Buragohain, joint secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, BTC, who will conduct the session.

The day-long event will commence at 9:30 am with flag hoisting, swahid tarpan, and a plantation drive under the Green Bodoland Mission. A special 30-minute planetarium show titled ‘Biography of the Universe’ will be screened at 2:45 pm for media attendees.

Media personnel from all five districts of the BTR—Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Baksa, Udalguri, and Chirang—will participate in the celebration.