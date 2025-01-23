LAC-level training programme launched

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 22: Karbi Anglong district admin has officially launched the LAC-Level Training Program across the three constituencies of the district—108-Bokajan (ST), 109-Howraghat (ST), and 110-Diphu (ST).

- Advertisement -

The initiative, in line with the Assam Government’s directives, aimed to empower participants from tea garden communities by nurturing cultural talent and promoting skill development.

The training program would commence from Jan 24 to 28 in the district’s three legislative constituencies.

Participants would undergo an initial evaluation on the first day, with the best performers would be selected to continue for the subsequent training days. Females aged between 15 and 35 years and males aged between 15 and 45 years would be eligible to participate. Additionally, participants are required to complete official formalities during the rehearsal day.