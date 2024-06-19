Landslide Claims 5 Lives, Including 4 from Same Family in Assam’s Karimganj

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 19: A devastating landslide triggered by relentless rains in Assam’s Karimganj district claimed the lives of five individuals, including three minors, on Tuesday night.

Among the victims were four members of a single family: Roymun Nessa (55), Sahida Khanam (18), Jahida Khanam (16), and Hamida Khanam (11). Additionally, three-year-old Mehdi Hassan, son of Mahimuddin, also lost his life in the tragedy.

Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das confirmed the incident, stating, “Five persons, including three minors, died in a landslide in the Gainachora (Bendargool) village area under the Badarpur police station.”

The landslide occurred around 12:45 am, prompting a swift response from the Badarpur police station and SDRF teams who conducted a rescue operation at the site.

The tragedy comes amidst severe weather conditions exacerbated by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) red alert predicting exceptionally heavy rainfall across Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh on June 18 and June 19.

The flood situation in Assam has already claimed 26 lives, with Hailakandi district reporting an additional casualty due to drowning on Tuesday. In Karimganj district alone, more than 152,000 individuals, including 41,711 children, have been severely affected by the floods.