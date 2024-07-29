Leopard attack 

29 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 29, 2024
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 28: A boy was seriously injured when a leopard attacked him while he was working in his kitchen garden in Namoni Milankur on Saturday evening. According to sources, the incident took place near Sitalia Beat Camp near Panidehing Bird Sanctuary. The brave boy somehow managed to save his life from the leopard. 

The injured youth, Lila Kanta Doley, a resident of Namoni Milankur, was immediately admitted to Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-Speciality Hospital in Rajabari near Demow. He sustained injuries to his head and the back portion of his body.

