Leopard Caged In Rajmai Tea Estate Sensua Division

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 29: A Leopard was caged in Rajmai Tea Estate Sensua Division section no 8 near Demow on Friday morning. According to sources, the leopard ate a cow, goat and created panic in the area from last few days and on Friday morning the leopard was caged by forest department.

The locals informed the forest department on Friday morning and then the Demow forest beat officials, Demow Police reached that area and with the help of the tea estate the leopard was taken to the medical for check up.

A forest official informed this correspondent on Friday that the Demow Forest Beat Office, Sivasagar Forest Range Office along with tea garden officials jointly set up a cage in that area for near about one week and within one week the Leopard was caged. Later the Leopard was released in Abhaypur Forest Reserve in Charaideo on Friday said a forest official. People gathered to see the Leopard on Friday.