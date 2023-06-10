LGBI Airport organises workshop on tourism development



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 9: Guwahati International Airport, commonly known as LGBIA, hosted a workshop on the ‘Role of airports in the process of developing the tourism industry in north-east India’. The workshop was inaugurated by Jayanta Malla Baruah, minister of Tourism, government of Assam. Sher Khan, deputy CEO of Adani Airport Holding Limited, Ahmedabad, Maninder Singh, additional chief secretary, and Ravi Shankar Prasad, secretary of the department of Industry & Tourism, along with representatives from India Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Assam, senior officials from airlines, the regional executive director of the NE region, Airports Authority of India, and various airport officials participated and shared their insights during the event.

Minister Baruah highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the government of Assam to promote tourism in the region. He expressed confidence that under the dynamic leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has a strong vision for tourism in the NE region, the industry will flourish, with airports playing a key role.

Shri Sher Khan, deputy CEO of Adani Airports, presented airport data and convinced the audience of the airport’s immense potential for growth. Drawing from his experience at Changi Airport, Singapore, he explained how airports contribute to tourism development in a country. Utpal Baruah, chief airport officer of LGBI Airport, set the workshop’s context by discussing Guwahati Airport’s potential to become a regional hub, allowing residents of the region to travel to any Indian city and return home within 24 hours. He also stressed the importance of establishing international connectivity with eastern countries, which would enable Indian citizens to travel to the East at a lower cost and in less time. Additionally, Guwahati Airport could facilitate economic prosperity by transporting unique products from the north-east, such as tea, rice, vegetables, spices, and fruits.

Dignitaries from the Tourism departments of the north-eastern states also attended the workshop. Dr Laxmanan S, secretary of Industry and Commerce, discussed various government plans in which airports can contribute. Maninder Singh, additional chief secretary (ACS), and Ravi Sankar Prasad, additional chief secretary to the government of Assam, Environment and Forest department, Philip F Tariang, Ban Nongkynrih were among the speakers at the event. The workshop also explored the possibilities of road and inland waterways to attract tourists.

