LGBIA prepares for 77th Independence Day celebration

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) is gearing up to commemorate the 77th Independence Day with a captivating and immersive experience for passengers. Anticipate an extraordinary celebration as the airport unveils its thoughtfully curated thematic decor, encapsulating the essence of freedom. This year’s festivities promise an unforgettable celebration with an array of cultural events.

Travelers passing through the airport will be treated to a range of thematic decorations that pay homage to the rich history and struggle for freedom that our country has undergone. The airport’s interior will transform into a sprawling canvas that vividly portrays the spirit of patriotism and unity.

In addition to the thematic decor, LGBIA has orchestrated a grand cultural utsav, showcasing the diverse and vibrant traditions of India. Passengers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the artistic mosaic of the region by participating in the cultural utsav, which will feature a lineup of captivating performances.