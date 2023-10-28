Life imprisonment and fine for murder accused in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 27: In a significant judgment, the fast track court under Additional District and Sessions Judge Nishanta Goswami in Tezpur has sentenced a murder accused from the Rangapara area to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000. In default of the fine, the accused will serve an additional six months in jail.

The case involves Sonaram Mardi, who surrendered at the Rangapara Police Station on August 15, 2022, after beheading Boila Hemram from the same area. An FIR was lodged the following day, and the accused was charged accordingly with case No-111/2022. The trial proceeded swiftly in the fast track court in Tezpur, with session case No-01/2023, based on the charge sheet submitted by the Rangapara police on September 29, 2022, all within a remarkable 40-day period.

The court has also requested the District Legal Services Authority, Sonitpur, to conduct an inquiry into providing sufficient compensation to the deceased’s wife. The swift delivery of justice in this case, completed in just 13 months from the heinous incident, has been met with gratitude from the victim’s family.