Life term sentenced to Jore Urang and Bhupen Phukan in two separate murder cases

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 10: The District and Session Court, Sivasagar awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to two accused in two separate murder cases on Nov 29 and Dec 6. In one Kanta Rai murder case (No 70/5-5/2021 U/S 302 IPC) under Halowating PS, one Jore Urang was awarded RI for life by the court of the District & Session Judge Lohit Kumar Saikia on Nov 29. The accused Jore Urang attacked Kanta Rai with an axe on May 9, 2021, inflicting serious wounds on his head and other parts and causing his death.

In the other case, one Bhupen Phukan of Bhadhara Duwori Gaon was awarded the RI for life by the same Court on Dec 6 for killing his wife Anjana Phukan on the night of Oct 31, 2019. Both accused were directed to pay Rs. 1,000 each in addition to life terms. The court in its verdict granted both Jore Urang and Bhupen Phukan their rights to appeal against the judgment and order of conviction either by his own advocate or through legal aid penal of advocates or by way of jail appeal.