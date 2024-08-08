Locals urge CM to appoint long-serving teachers as permanent principals

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 7: Locals and well-wishers of recently provincialised colleges in Nagaon district have urged the chief minister and Education minister to halt the proceedings for the appointment of permanent principals from outside the colleges. Their concern is that many dedicated college teachers, who have sacrificed much for the accreditation of a B++ grade by NAAC and are in line for the post, will be overlooked due to a lack of requisite documents.

- Advertisement -

It is pertinent to mention that, along with several rural colleges of the state, the government provincialised Nonoi College, Borduwa College, and Hatichung College in Nagaon district in 2014. Three teachers from within these colleges were appointed as in-charge principals, and measures for NAAC assessment were initiated. However, after over 10 years, the state government published an advertisement in late July for filling up the permanent principal positions in these colleges.

Locals and the college management committees have requested CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu to allow senior college teachers, who have been working for decades since the institutions’ foundations, the opportunity to apply for the permanent principal positions. They argue that this would benefit the academic environment and uplift these colleges.

These newly provincialised colleges have progressed to this level due to the hard work and sacrifices of the incumbent teachers. Thus, the teachers of these colleges should be given the privilege to apply for the permanent principal positions, they asserted.