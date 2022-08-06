Lok Seva Divas observed at Nagaon district library

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 5: Along with the rest of the state, the district administration of Nagaon also observed the death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi as ‘Lok Seva Divas’ at Nagaon District Library’s auditorium.

State Health minister Keshab Mahanta graced the occasion as the chief guest while the local MLA Rupak Sarma was present in the programme as an invitee.

The programme was chaired by Narendra Kumar Shah, deputy commissioner of Nagaon.

During the programme, six government employees who are rendering their services in the office of deputy commissioner as well as in the office of Kaliabor sub-division (Civil) were felicitated with a felicitation letter, gamosa and a cheque of Rs 25,000 each for their sincerity, dedication as well as for their tremendous performance in their respective services.

Anu Saikia, Mamataz Ansari, Jayanta Sarma, Pabitra Lagur and Simanta Hazarika are the employees who were felicitated by the district administration.

In his speech, the minister said that additional one year of service of those employees who were felicitated will be extended by the state government.