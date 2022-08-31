Lokra Battalion organises ‘Bara Khana’ for ex-servicemen

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 30: Lokra Battalion under the aegis of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles and Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organised a gathering and ‘Bara Khana’ for ex-servicemen on Tuesday, stated a press release.

The Lokra battalion organised Bara Khana with the ex-servicemen of Lokra and nearby villages of Sonitpur and Biswanath district of Assam.

During the event, the commandant of Lokra Battalion interacted with the ex-servicemen. The commandant appreciated the efforts of the Assam Rifles ex-servicemen, who have showcased exemplary bravery during their service to the nation. The team of the unit earlier went to the homes of these ex-servicemen on the occasion of Independence Day and invited them to Bara Khana at battalion headquarter Lokra.

The event was also utilised to reach out and interact with the ex-servicemen residing in remotest areas of Sonitpur and Biswanath district. The initiative taken by Lokra Battalion was highly appreciated by the ex-servicemen of the unit.