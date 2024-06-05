LS polls: Assam CM applauds NDA’s achievement

HT Digital

Guwahati, June 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has applauded NDA’s achievement in the Lok Sabha polls where it grabbed nine seats out of 14.

During a press meet, Sarma mentioned that for the first time in history, after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a prime minster has earned the prestigious position for the third consecutive time.

Taking to the official handle of his X account, Sarma wrote “NDA makes a lead in more than 90 seats of 126 Legislative Assembly segments, as compared to 2021 Assembly elections”.

The Chief Minister further expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the state’s folks for their strong consistent support.

Sarma has also reaffirmed his dedication in the adminstration for the upcoming development and the elevation of prosperity in the state.

In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured nine seats while the Congress emerged victorious on three seats. Besides Jorhart, the grand old party won Dhubri, and Nagaon Lok Sabha seats. On the other hand, the saffron camp bagged Darrang-Udalguri, Guwahati, Diphu, Silchar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Karimganj, and Dibrugarh.