33 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
type here...

LS polls: Assam CM applauds NDA’s achievement

During a press meet, Sarma mentioned that for the first time in history, after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a prime minster has earned the prestigious position for the third consecutive time.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

Guwahati, June 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has applauded NDA’s achievement in the Lok Sabha polls where it grabbed nine seats out of 14.

- Advertisement -

During a press meet, Sarma mentioned that for the first time in history, after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a prime minster has earned the prestigious position for the third consecutive time.

Taking to the official handle of his X account, Sarma wrote “NDA makes a lead in more than 90 seats of 126 Legislative Assembly segments, as compared to 2021 Assembly elections”.

The Chief Minister further expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the state’s folks for their strong consistent support.

Sarma has also reaffirmed his dedication in the adminstration for the upcoming development and the elevation of prosperity in the state.

- Advertisement -

In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured nine seats while the Congress emerged victorious on three seats. Besides Jorhart, the grand old party won Dhubri, and Nagaon Lok Sabha seats. On the other hand, the saffron camp bagged Darrang-Udalguri, Guwahati, Diphu, Silchar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Karimganj, and Dibrugarh.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

GP Singh honours Assam Police personnel for victorious election duty

The Hills Times -