17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 23, 2025
type here...

Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 22:  The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was officially unveiled by BTR CEM Pramod Boro in front of the Kajalgaon Parade Ground on Wednesday. 

- Advertisement -

The statue, part of a larger beautification project, marks a significant step in enhancing the district’s central campus and its surroundings.

Related Posts:

The installation of the statue was part of a comprehensive effort to improve the aesthetics and infrastructure of the area. Recognising the need for a permanent structure, the urban development department, in collaboration with the district administration, spearheaded the project to create a lasting monument that would serve as a beacon of Gandhian values.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished figures, including EM Ranjit Basumatary, EM Saikong Basumatary, EM Wilson Hasda, among others.

7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 killed, 24 injured in two separate accidents in Karnataka

The Hills Times -
7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For