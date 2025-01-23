Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 22: The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was officially unveiled by BTR CEM Pramod Boro in front of the Kajalgaon Parade Ground on Wednesday.

The statue, part of a larger beautification project, marks a significant step in enhancing the district’s central campus and its surroundings.

The installation of the statue was part of a comprehensive effort to improve the aesthetics and infrastructure of the area. Recognising the need for a permanent structure, the urban development department, in collaboration with the district administration, spearheaded the project to create a lasting monument that would serve as a beacon of Gandhian values.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished figures, including EM Ranjit Basumatary, EM Saikong Basumatary, EM Wilson Hasda, among others.