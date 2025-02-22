25 C
Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills Following Vandalism

The ban, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, follows an act of vandalism on February 21 in the villages.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: The East Jaintia Hills District Magistrate of Meghalaya, Shivansh Awasthi, has ordered restrictions in Wapungskur and Bataw villages with effect from immediately.

The ban, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, follows an act of vandalism on February 21 in the villages. In the incident, an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was dismantled, which caused concerns regarding possible unrest. To avoid further escalation, prohibitory orders have been put in place in the areas.

According to the order, a number of restrictions have been imposed. The gathering of more than five individuals is strictly forbidden, except at the specified polling station.

 Carrying weapons or deadly weapons within and around Wapungskur and Bataw villages is also forbidden, with exceptions only for security officers. Authorities have also banned any activities that hinder the free movement of individuals or cause disturbance to public order and general peace.

In view of the gravity of the situation, the order has been issued ex parte and will hold good until further notice.

Local law and order authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and have deployed security forces for enforcement of the prohibitions and maintenance of public order. Citizens are requested to respect the directives to keep the region peaceful and stable.

